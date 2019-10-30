Analysts Anticipate Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. Synergy Resources reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synergy Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Synergy Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,025. Synergy Resources has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

