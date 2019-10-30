Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 30th (ABTX, AMAG, AMCX, ARCC, ARGO, ARLP, ATVI, BGCP, BIOS, BTU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 30th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

