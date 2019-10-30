Analysts Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

