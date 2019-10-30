Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 224,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

