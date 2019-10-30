Analysts Expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 988,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 264,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.69.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

