Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CRS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 32.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

