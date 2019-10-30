Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $763.82 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $857.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $817.58 and its 200 day moving average is $762.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,437 shares of company stock valued at $65,371,643. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

