Analysts Set Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $303.95

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.83. Adobe has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

