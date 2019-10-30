Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $80.04

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 9,202,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

