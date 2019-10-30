Analysts Set Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) PT at $5.75

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 131,559 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.