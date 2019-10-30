Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Price Target at GBX 297

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

A number of research firms have commented on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

LON:SLA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 306.20 ($4.00). 7,665,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.80 ($4.07).

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 7,600 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

