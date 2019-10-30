Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Price Target at $16.25

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $827.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.06. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $338,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $189,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 49.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 329,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

