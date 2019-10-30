Analyzing Valhi (NYSE:VHI) and TOR Minerals International (NYSE:TORM)

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valhi and TOR Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $1.82 billion 0.35 $262.20 million N/A N/A TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.16 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valhi and TOR Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valhi has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TOR Minerals International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 10.03% 56.09% 6.93% TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valhi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valhi beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals; and titanium oxychloride and titanyl sulfate. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also provides insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

