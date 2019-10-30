ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 12.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 222.8% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 903,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 404,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,588. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

