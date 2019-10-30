Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

AXE traded up $12.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.42. 3,887,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $84.10.

AXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

