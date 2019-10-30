Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.07). Apache reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Apache has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 53,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 30.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 505,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $18,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.