Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading Down 6.1%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.39, 784,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 567,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several research firms have commented on APY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

