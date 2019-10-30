AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a sector weight rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. 107,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,979. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $411,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,698. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.