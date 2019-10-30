Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 18th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

APLE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 30,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

