Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 30,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $247.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.49.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.84. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $249.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

