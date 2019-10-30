Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $249.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

