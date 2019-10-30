Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $249.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.