Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,050,418. The company has a market cap of $1,125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.75.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $247.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.