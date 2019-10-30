Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

