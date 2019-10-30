Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY20 guidance to $4.20-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 667,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,278. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

