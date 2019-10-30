Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.