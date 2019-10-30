Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.