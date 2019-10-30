Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after buying an additional 98,088 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 266.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 290,501 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 106.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 251,467 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

