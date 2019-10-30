Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-4.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.255-14.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.62.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.