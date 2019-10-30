Aragon 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,753.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00007741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, AirSwap and GOPAX. Aragon has a market cap of $21.12 million and $5,753.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00219342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01464246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX, Liqui and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.