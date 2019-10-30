Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.27. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arca Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

