Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 891,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 365,924 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.