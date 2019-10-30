Argentum Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

