Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 516,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 245,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,843. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

