ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,427. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $982.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

