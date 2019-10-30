Arnhold LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.78. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

