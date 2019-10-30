Arnhold LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

