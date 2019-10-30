Arnhold LLC Sells 44,166 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,166 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Avangrid by 151.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 78.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Avangrid by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Avangrid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

