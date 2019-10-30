Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.97. Arotech shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 8,222 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ARTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Arotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arotech Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arotech by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arotech by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arotech by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.