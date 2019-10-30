ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARQL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:ARQL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 1,639,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,026. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 314,378 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 1,353,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $29,876,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

