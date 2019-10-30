Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. 449,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

