ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

