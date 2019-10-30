Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein Buys 11,500 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.68 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

