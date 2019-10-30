AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,355.31 ($96.11).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 193 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,580 ($99.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,062.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

