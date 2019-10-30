Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 947,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 368,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,728. Astronics has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $71,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

