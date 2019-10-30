Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 381,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 4.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

