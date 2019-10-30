Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -704.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $759,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

