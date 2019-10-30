Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $743,978.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,188,937 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

