Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Up 31.7% in October

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,128. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

