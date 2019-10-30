Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,383,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,705. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($2.90). Analysts forecast that Atreca will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

